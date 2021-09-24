Logo
Linda Evangelista files US$ 50 million lawsuit over disfiguring cosmetic treatment
Entertainment

'Brutally disfigured': Model Linda Evangelista files US$50m lawsuit over botched cosmetic treatment

Evangelista said she suffered a rare side effect from Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting fat reduction procedure, which causes people to develop a swelling in the areas that were treated.

'Brutally disfigured': Model Linda Evangelista files US$50m lawsuit over botched cosmetic treatment

Linda Evangelista, Co-Chair of the Fragrance Foundation Awards attends the 2015 Fragrance Foundation Awards at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on June 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Fragrance Foundation/AFP)

24 Sep 2021 02:49AM (Updated: 24 Sep 2021 07:55AM)
Former supermodel Linda Evangelista has filed a US$50 million lawsuit over cosmetic procedures that she says left her "brutally disfigured" and turned her into a recluse.

The Canadian model, one of the biggest figures on runways and magazine covers in the 1990s, said in an Instagram post that she had undergone treatment to reduce fat around five years ago.

"To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised,” she wrote in the posting on Wednesday (Sep 22).

She said she suffered a rare side effect called paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH) after the procedures, which causes people to develop a swelling in the areas that were treated.

“PAH has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing. In the process, I have become a recluse,” she said.

Zeltiq Aesthetics, a unit of Allergan Aesthetics and parent company AbbVie, did not return a call for comment.

Evangelista filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in New York federal court against Zeltiq for negligence, misleading advertising and alleging that the company failed to warn customers of the possible side effects.

The lawsuit says Evangelista underwent multiple procedures between 2015 and 2016 to reduce fat on her thighs, abdomen, back, flanks and chin. Corrective surgery had not worked to fix the PAH.

She is seeking US$50 million in damages for lost income and emotional distress, saying she was now unemployable as a model and has not earned anything from modelling since 2016.

Source: Reuters/sr

