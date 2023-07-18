Logo
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child, a boy
Her son is named Luai, which is an Arabic name that means "shield" or "protector".

FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

18 Jul 2023 07:57AM
Lindsay Lohan has given birth to her first child. The Parent Trap star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, her rep told The Associated Press in a statement on Monday (Jul 17).

“The family is over the moon in love,” the statement said.

Lohan, 37, gave birth in Dubai, where the couple lives, according to Page Six. Her son's exact birth date was not released.

Luai is an Arabic name that means “shield” or “protector”. Lohan announced her pregnancy in March in a photo posted to Instagram of a white onesie emblazoned with “Coming soon”.

She has lived overseas for several years and has been married to Shammas since last year.

The Freaky Friday actor was once a tabloid mainstay, but now keeps a lower public profile. She has returned to acting, starring in Netflix’s Falling For Christmas last year, and is starring in the streaming service’s upcoming romantic comedy Irish Wish.

Source: AP/sr

