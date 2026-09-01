American singer Lionel Richie hospitalised in ICU after concert
Lionel Richie has suffered another health scare during his North American tour.
Lionel Richie has reportedly been hospitalised in the ICU after a concert over the weekend.
The 77-year-old Grammy Award-winning musician reportedly asked his team to bring on a chair as he finished a show in Missouri, USA, on Saturday (Aug 29), with a rendition of All Night Long.
According to TMZ, Richie checked himself into hospital out of caution shortly after the performance to get some tests done.
He was treated in the intensive care unit and is reportedly still in hospital.
TMZ has since claimed Richie is expected to be released from hospital on Tuesday, while the next show on his Sing A Song All Night Long Tour is set for Sep 26 in San Francisco.
In late June, the singer was forced to postpone two concerts after falling ill on stage during the first night of the tour.
Richie returned to the stage on Jun 30, and joked with fans: "You have no idea what I have been through in the last 24 hours, listening to my friends tell me their advice on what I should be doing."
He later wrote on Instagram: "Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love.
“I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you.”
The comeback comes as the Grammy-winning performer continues to enjoy renewed popularity through sold-out arena tours and a long-running role as a judge on American Idol, while classics including Hello; All Night Long (All Night); Say You, Say Me and Dancing On The Ceiling remain staples of his live performances.