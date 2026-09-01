American singer Lionel Richie hospitalised in ICU after concert

Lionel Richie has reportedly been hospitalised in the ICU after a concert over the weekend.

The 77-year-old Grammy Award-winning musician reportedly asked his team to bring on a chair as he finished a show in Missouri, USA, on Saturday (Aug 29), with a rendition of All Night Long.

According to TMZ, Richie checked himself into hospital out of caution shortly after the performance to get some tests done.

He was treated in the intensive care unit and is reportedly still in hospital.

TMZ has since claimed Richie is expected to be released from hospital on Tuesday, while the next show on his Sing A Song All Night Long Tour is set for Sep 26 in San Francisco.