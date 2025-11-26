Blackpink's Lisa collaborating with video game Fortnite Festival

Fans of Blackpink member Lisa can soon unleash their inner rockstar on the rhythm game Fortnite Festival. The Thai singer has been announced as the headliner of the game's new season and the collaboration is set to drop on Saturday (Nov 29).

Released in 2023, Fortnite Festival can be accessed via the main Fortnite launcher and requires players to hit notes in sync with popular songs to collect rewards.

In a promotional video released by Fortnite, the upcoming crossover appears to entail skins, outfits and objects themed after Lisa's Alter Ego album.