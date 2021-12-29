Blackpink’s Lisa, Myanmar model Paing Takhon: The most beautiful and handsome faces of 2021

K-pop star Lisa of Blackpink and model Paing Takhon of Myanmar have got the world’s Most Beautiful and Most Handsome Faces of 2021, respectively, according to TC Candler.

The film critic website, which has been releasing an annual Top 100 list of the world’s top lookers since 1990, announced its latest lineup on Tuesday (Dec 28).

Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manoban, topped the Most Beautiful Face list. The 24-year-old Thai member of the popular South Korean girl moved up a notch from number two last year, while Israeli model Yael Shelbia dropped from last year’s top spot to sixth.

Also in the top 10 list were Norwegian blogger Emilie Nereng (2nd), American model Halima Aden (3rd), Filipino actress Ivana Alawi (4th), K-pop group Momoland’s Nancy Jewel McDonie (5th), K-pop group Twice’s Tzuyu (7th), Indonesian singer-actress Lyodra Ginting (8th), American model Jasmine Tookes (9th) and South Korean actress-singer Nana (Im Jin-ah) (10th).

Lisa’s fellow Blackpink members also made the list with Rose, Jisoo and Jennie coming in at 17, 26 and 30, respectively.