Blackpink’s Lisa, Myanmar model Paing Takhon: The most beautiful and handsome faces of 2021
The two lookers topped TC Candler’s top 100 lists this year, which also included members of Blackpink, BTS and more.
K-pop star Lisa of Blackpink and model Paing Takhon of Myanmar have got the world’s Most Beautiful and Most Handsome Faces of 2021, respectively, according to TC Candler.
The film critic website, which has been releasing an annual Top 100 list of the world’s top lookers since 1990, announced its latest lineup on Tuesday (Dec 28).
Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manoban, topped the Most Beautiful Face list. The 24-year-old Thai member of the popular South Korean girl moved up a notch from number two last year, while Israeli model Yael Shelbia dropped from last year’s top spot to sixth.
Also in the top 10 list were Norwegian blogger Emilie Nereng (2nd), American model Halima Aden (3rd), Filipino actress Ivana Alawi (4th), K-pop group Momoland’s Nancy Jewel McDonie (5th), K-pop group Twice’s Tzuyu (7th), Indonesian singer-actress Lyodra Ginting (8th), American model Jasmine Tookes (9th) and South Korean actress-singer Nana (Im Jin-ah) (10th).
Lisa’s fellow Blackpink members also made the list with Rose, Jisoo and Jennie coming in at 17, 26 and 30, respectively.
Meanwhile, Myanmar model and actor Paing Takhon topped the Handsome Face of 2021 list. The 25-year-old created a stir on social media after being detained in prison early this year and recently jailed for three years for supporting pro-democracy protests in his country. TC Candler captioned his segment in the video they released “Free this man”.
Completing the Top 10 are Chris Hemsworth (2nd), K-pop group BTS’ V (3rd), Timothee Chalamet (4th), BTS’ Jungkook (5th), Henry Cavill (6th), Emily In Paris actor Lucien Laviscount (7th), Swiss animal sanctuary founder Dean Schneider (8th), Youtuber PewDieDie (9th) and Jason Momoa (10th). Popular Chinese actor Xiao Zhan came in at 11th while Singaporean TikToker Nic Kaufmann landed the 56th spot.