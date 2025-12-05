Blackpink’s Lisa, fresh off ‘loud’ Singapore concert, set to make film debut

Blackpink member Lisa is set to trade her mic for mayhem as she makes her film debut. On Friday (Dec 5), streaming platform Netflix announced its new project Tygo, an upcoming action film set in its Extraction universe. Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manobal, will star in the film alongside Train To Busan actor Don Lee, in the title role, as well as Squid Game's Lee Jin-uk. This marks the first-ever major film role for Lisa, who made her acting debut early this year with The White Lotus.

The original Extraction films, starring Australian actor and Thor star Chris Hemsworth, stand as some of Netflix's most successful movies – having drawn in hundreds of millions of viewers.

The upcoming movie follows Tygo (Don Lee), a former child soldier turned mercenary who embarks on a revenge mission through Korea’s underworld after a mission gone wrong and is set to blend "high-octane action with emotional depth".

It is set to be written by Cha Woo-jin and directed by Lee Sang-yong. Tygo will be co-produced by AGBO, the independent film studio co-founded by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

In a statement, Don Lee, 54, said that he is thrilled that Tygo is "finally moving into production".

"Tygo brings a distinctly Korean identity into the global Extraction universe. We can’t wait to unleash its explosive energy on audiences worldwide," said Lee.