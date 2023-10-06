Blackpink's Lisa shares photos from Crazy Horse Paris show: 'Call me whenever you need someone to fill a spot'
The 26-year-old entertainer performed at the renowned French cabaret from Sep 28 to 30.
Blackpink rapper Lisa recently made history by being the first K-pop artist to perform at renowned French cabaret Crazy Horse Paris. Her stint at the establishment lasted from Sep 28 to 30 and comprised five shows – all of which had a strict "no cameras" policy.
As attendees posted videos detailing their positive experiences at Lisa's shows, fans naturally grew eager and curious. On Wednesday (Oct 5), Lisa finally gave the world a sneak peek into her shows, uploading multiple images of herself – taken during the five shows.
In these photos, the Thai idol shows off her sultry side as she wears a variety of outfits including officewear, black lingerie and a beaded bra.
In less than a day, Lisa's photos garnered close to 9 million likes and have sparked an online craze as fans praise her for redefining what it means to be a K-pop idol. Thai celebrities including Sorn and Tong Thanayut have also showered Lisa with praise.
Even Facebook's official Instagram page couldn't hide their excitement, commenting: "Mother is mothering."
Lisa herself seems to have enjoyed her time at Crazy Horse Paris, calling it "such an amazing experience". In her post, she hinted that she would be open to performing there again, saying: "Call me whenever you need someone to fill a spot."