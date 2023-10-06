Blackpink's Lisa shares photos from Crazy Horse Paris show: 'Call me whenever you need someone to fill a spot'

In less than a day, Lisa's photos garnered close to 9 million likes and have sparked an online craze as fans praise her for redefining what it means to be a K-pop idol. Thai celebrities including Sorn and Tong Thanayut have also showered Lisa with praise.

Even Facebook's official Instagram page couldn't hide their excitement, commenting: "Mother is mothering."

Lisa herself seems to have enjoyed her time at Crazy Horse Paris, calling it "such an amazing experience". In her post, she hinted that she would be open to performing there again, saying: "Call me whenever you need someone to fill a spot."