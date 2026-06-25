Mediacorp announces open casting call for 'next chapter' of Little Nyonya, open to all nationalities
On Thursday (Jun 25), Singapore media network Mediacorp announced that a third instalment of its hit Little Nyonya franchise is in the works.
Calling all actors and aspiring actors who want to make their mark on Singapore's TV scene. National broadcaster Mediacorp announced on Thursday (Jun 25) that it is developing a third instalment of its mega-hit franchise Little Nyonya and is currently holding an open casting call for leading and supporting roles.
According to Mediacorp, "selected individuals will receive training and support tailored to their roles and experience". Those who stand out might also be considered for future projects, as well as a Mediacorp contract.
Applicants can be of any nationality but must be between the ages of 18 and 35. To apply, simply email the following to castingenquiries [at] mediacorp.com.sg:
- A recent headshot and full-body photograph
- Name, age, height and contact details
- Acting resume, if available
- A video self-introduction in Chinese in under 30 seconds
Submissions will close on Jul 12 and those shortlisted will be invited to closed-door auditions on Jul 18 and 19.
The upcoming third instalment of Little Nyonya is set to premiere in 2028 and will be helmed by executive producer Canter Chia and penned by scriptwriter Ang Eng Tee, who also wrote the first two Little Nyonya titles.
The original Little Nyonya series first aired on Mediacorp's Channel 8 in 2008 and follows the life of Yueniang (played by Jeanette Aw), a Peranakan woman who overcomes hurdles across decades.
A follow-up series, Emerald Hill, premiered in 2025, starring Tasha Low, Chantalle Ng and Ferlyn Wong – with Aw reprising her role as Yueniang. Emerald Hill proved to be a blockbuster success, drawing over 2.1 million viewers in Singapore and becoming the first Singapore drama to debut at number one on Netflix Singapore.
In a statement, Virginia Lim, Mediacorp's chief content and talent officer, said: "The Little Nyonya continues to resonate because of the strength of its characters and performances. As we move into the next chapter, we carry this legacy forward with a clear ambition for what comes next.
"We are looking for individuals with the presence, range and commitment to take on these roles. We believe strong talent can emerge from anywhere and those selected will be guided and supported to meet the demands of the production. This search is ultimately about finding the right people to carry the story forward."