Mediacorp announces open casting call for 'next chapter' of Little Nyonya, open to all nationalities

Calling all actors and aspiring actors who want to make their mark on Singapore's TV scene. National broadcaster Mediacorp announced on Thursday (Jun 25) that it is developing a third instalment of its mega-hit franchise Little Nyonya and is currently holding an open casting call for leading and supporting roles.

According to Mediacorp, "selected individuals will receive training and support tailored to their roles and experience". Those who stand out might also be considered for future projects, as well as a Mediacorp contract.

Applicants can be of any nationality but must be between the ages of 18 and 35. To apply, simply email the following to castingenquiries [at] mediacorp.com.sg:

A recent headshot and full-body photograph

Name, age, height and contact details

Acting resume, if available

A video self-introduction in Chinese in under 30 seconds

Submissions will close on Jul 12 and those shortlisted will be invited to closed-door auditions on Jul 18 and 19.