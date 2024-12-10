Estranged son of late songwriter Liu Chia-chang not given chance to attend dad's funeral, says goodbye with photo of ID

Renowned Taiwanese songwriter Liu Chia-chang’s feud with his estranged ex-wife, former actress Chen Chen, and their son singer Jeremy Liu, has once again come under the spotlight following his death from cancer on Dec 2.

He was said to be 81 years old although some outlets suggest he was 83.

Last week, Liu Chia-chang’s assistant confirmed his death in a statement to Taiwanese media, saying he was with his family in his final moments and that he passed away peacefully.

Though the statement noted that his funeral will be handled in a “low-profile and simple manner”, Jeremy Liu shared on Facebook on Sunday (Dec 8) that he had information on the date and location of the ceremony and would reveal them if he didn’t get confirmation.

The 38-year-old said that he had privately enquired about the funeral, which is in Taiwan, so he can bid farewell to his dad, but faced challenges getting verification from Liu Chia-chang’s assistant.

“As his son, I only wish to attend my father’s final farewell, yet I have received no response. I respect the family in Taiwan and their wish to honour my father’s desire for a low profile and simple farewell. That is why I have not revealed the information I managed to uncover,” he wrote.

“It is only right for a son to send off his father, but if I cannot get a proper reply, I will be forced to publicly disclose the time and location, using the media to help verify it.”

In response, Liu Chia-chang’s family, through his assistant, clarified their stance.

They stated that they were following the late songwriter’s wishes for a simple and private farewell and distanced themselves from the younger Liu.

The statement read: "Regarding the remarks made by a man surnamed Chang concerning our father's funeral arrangements, as he has no direct connection with the Liu family, we are unable to comment."

It also urged the public to discern the authenticity of the information being shared.

Jeremy Liu, formerly known as Liu Tzu Chien, had sided with his mum following his parents’ fallout and reportedly adopted her surname in 2019. (Chen Chen was born Chang Chia Chen.)

The younger Liu has since issued another statement, stating: "I have seen their response. If such an important matter can be skirted with such shallow and childish reasons, all I can do is express my understanding and respect. So here, I can only say to my father: Farewell and rest in peace."

He signed the post with the name Liu Tzu Chien, and attached his Hong Kong permanent residence ID, which still shows his original name.

Chen Chen and Liu Chia-chang divorced in 1987 after nine years of marriage, when Jeremy was just one.

For their son's sake, they kept their divorce a secret and maintained the image of a blissfully married couple for more than two decades.

Liu Chia-chang and Chen Chen are said to have a significant amount of wealth in the form of property, all in the latter’s name. But she cut him off in 2012.

Over the years, Liu Chia-chang had filed lawsuits in Hong Kong and the US to claim his share of the property but to no avail.

