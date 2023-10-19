Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender reveals first look at Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai

On Oct 18, Netflix gave fans a first look at Fire Lord Ozai, Uncle Iroh, Princess Azula and Commander Zhao, as well as a new photo of the previously-revealed Prince Zuko.

Hawaii Five-0 star leads the charge as Fire Lord Ozai, the ruthless ruler of the Fire Nation and the strongest firebender (a person who can manipulate fire). The character was previously voiced by Star Wars legend Mark Hamill in the animated series.

Accompanying Dallas Liu's Prince Zuko in his journey to kill the Avatar is Uncle Iroh, played by Kim's Convenience star Paul Sun-Hyung Lee.

Rounding off the lineup of character photos is Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula, Zuko's sadistic sister, and Ken Leung as General Zhao.

Dallas Liu praised his co-stars, saying: "(Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) is the perfect Uncle Iroh. There isn’t anyone that could’ve done a better job than him. But I received advice probably on the daily about anything that you can think of, from what it means to be a leader or how to present yourself as a professional on set. He’s a real-life Uncle Iroh to me now.

“And Daniel Dae Kim, he has the real-life presence of Fire Lord Ozai. The day he walked on set, he was so intimidating. I knew he was the Fire Lord, and I think everyone can agree on that. But what I received from him was validation. He made me feel I belonged to be working alongside these amazing people.”