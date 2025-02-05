Live-action Gundam movie officially in production, to be directed by Sweet Tooth showrunner Jim Mickle

On Wednesday (Feb 5), Japan's Bandai Namco Filmworks announced that it has officially started production on a live-action Hollywood adaptation of the iconic mecha franchise Gundam.

The company also revealed that it has signed a co-financing agreement with American production company Legendary Entertainment – which previously produced Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy – for the Gundam movie.

Tentatively titled Gundam, the movie will be directed by Jim Mickle – director of the hit Netflix series Sweet Tooth. A poster announcing the collaboration between the two companies was also released – giving fans a first look at the movie.