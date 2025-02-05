Logo
Entertainment

Live-action Gundam movie officially in production, to be directed by Sweet Tooth showrunner Jim Mickle
Entertainment

The announcement was made on Wednesday (Feb 5).

A teaser poster from the upcoming Gundam movie (left) and a shot of the RX-78-2 Gundam in the 2018 movie Ready Player One (right). (Photos: Bandai Namco, Warner Bros. Pictures)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
05 Feb 2025 03:44PM
On Wednesday (Feb 5), Japan's Bandai Namco Filmworks announced that it has officially started production on a live-action Hollywood adaptation of the iconic mecha franchise Gundam.

The company also revealed that it has signed a co-financing agreement with American production company Legendary Entertainment – which previously produced Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy – for the Gundam movie.

Tentatively titled Gundam, the movie will be directed by Jim Mickle – director of the hit Netflix series Sweet Tooth. A poster announcing the collaboration between the two companies was also released – giving fans a first look at the movie.

A teaser poster of the upcoming Gundam movie. (Photo: Bandai Namco)

Created by Japanese director Yoshiyuki Tomino, the Gundam series began in 1979 with the anime series Mobile Suit Gundam. The success of the show spawned a multimedia franchise comprising toys, games and TV series – earning billions of dollars. According to Bandai Namco, the franchise generates over US$900 million (S$1.2 billion) annually.

The upcoming Gundam movie marks the franchise's first-ever live-action adaptation. In 2018, the RX-78-2 Gundam was seen in the movie Ready Player One – where it was used as a tool to defeat Mechagodzilla from the Godzilla franchise.

Source: CNA/hq

