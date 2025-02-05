Live-action Gundam movie officially in production, to be directed by Sweet Tooth showrunner Jim Mickle
The announcement was made on Wednesday (Feb 5).
On Wednesday (Feb 5), Japan's Bandai Namco Filmworks announced that it has officially started production on a live-action Hollywood adaptation of the iconic mecha franchise Gundam.
The company also revealed that it has signed a co-financing agreement with American production company Legendary Entertainment – which previously produced Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy – for the Gundam movie.
Tentatively titled Gundam, the movie will be directed by Jim Mickle – director of the hit Netflix series Sweet Tooth. A poster announcing the collaboration between the two companies was also released – giving fans a first look at the movie.
Created by Japanese director Yoshiyuki Tomino, the Gundam series began in 1979 with the anime series Mobile Suit Gundam. The success of the show spawned a multimedia franchise comprising toys, games and TV series – earning billions of dollars. According to Bandai Namco, the franchise generates over US$900 million (S$1.2 billion) annually.
The upcoming Gundam movie marks the franchise's first-ever live-action adaptation. In 2018, the RX-78-2 Gundam was seen in the movie Ready Player One – where it was used as a tool to defeat Mechagodzilla from the Godzilla franchise.