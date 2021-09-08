Qi Yuwu, Sheila Sim, Chantalle Ng train in singing for girl group-themed drama

Channel 8’s newest drama is full of youth and vibrancy, revolving around eight young women who are training to form a singing, dancing girl group.

With Sheila Sim and Qi Yuwu anchoring the drama as a pair of ex-lovers, and Zhang Yaodong as the music company mogul backing the girl group, Live Your Dreams also stars Chantalle Ng, Tasha Low, Ferlyn G, Elizabeth Lee, Kimberly Chia, Kiki Lim, Khaw Xin Lin and Cheris Lee, all of whom had to learn some dance moves.

The formidable force in the drama, though, turns out to be accomplished musician, composer and producer Lee Wei Song, who not only wrote the show’s theme song – which is sung by Qi and Sim – but also guided the actors in music, in addition to playing a role in the drama.