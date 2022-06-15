Lizzo removes ableist slur in new song Grrrls: ‘I’m dedicated to being part of the change’

Lizzo might feel fussy while walking in her Balenci-ussy's, but not when it comes to listening to her fans.

On Tuesday (Jun 14), the 34-year-old singer also known as Melissa Jefferson shared a message on her Twitter and Instagram pages. She made note of how social media users had pointed out that her new song Grrrls contained a derogatory term which was offensive to people with disabilities.

What was the lyric in question? In the original version of the two-minute track, you would’ve heard her sing “I’mma spaz”, roughly around the 12-second mark.

The shortened version of the pejorative term “spastic” is used against people with cerebral palsy. Also known in some cases as spastic diplegia, the condition causes difficulty in movements such as weak muscles and tremors.

In her social media messages, Lizzo, who’s seen as an advocate for body positivity and self-confidence, said: “Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language.