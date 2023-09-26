Xie Shaoguang attends Mid-Autumn Festival gathering along with many former actors
On Saturday (Sep 23), former actor Wu Weiqiang took to Facebook to share photos from a Mid-Autumn Festival gathering attended by veteran actors and crew members that was held earlier that day.
Old school fans of local Chinese dramas got a blast from the past on the evening of Saturday (Sep 23) after former actor Wu Weiqiang uploaded photos from a Mid-Autumn Festival gathering held earlier that day.
In the album, former and still-active actors, such as Xie Shaoguang, Liang Tian and Hong Guorui, were all smiles and appeared to have had a fun time at the gathering which was held at Yummy Palace, a Chinese restaurant at Defu Lane.
Other recognisable names at the event include Pan Lingling, Wang Yuqing, Huang Yuling and Yang Libing.
Actress Chen Xiuhuan was also in attendance and posted photos from the gathering on her Instagram page, including one with actor Tang Hu who played her father in the 1993 series The Witty Advisor.
In an interview with 8day.sg, Xiuhuan explained that former actor Chen Xiang organises this gathering every year "but it just happens that a lot of people were able to make it this year", adding that there were several first-time attendees such as "Duan Weiming, Chen Fenglin, Huang Yuling, and of course, Xie Shaoguang".
She shared that she reminisced with her former colleagues about “how nice the opening theme songs used to be, and how good the scripts were”.