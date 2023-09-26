Xie Shaoguang attends Mid-Autumn Festival gathering along with many former actors

Old school fans of local Chinese dramas got a blast from the past on the evening of Saturday (Sep 23) after former actor Wu Weiqiang uploaded photos from a Mid-Autumn Festival gathering held earlier that day.

In the album, former and still-active actors, such as Xie Shaoguang, Liang Tian and Hong Guorui, were all smiles and appeared to have had a fun time at the gathering which was held at Yummy Palace, a Chinese restaurant at Defu Lane.

Other recognisable names at the event include Pan Lingling, Wang Yuqing, Huang Yuling and Yang Libing.