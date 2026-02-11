Jeanette Aw only had 3 hours to learn lion dance before performing at a nursing home

Documenting the experience in a YouTube video, Aw was first surprised by her YouTube channel, JA Unscripted, crew with the task of the day. When she was presented with a pair of black flats, she froze for a moment before breaking into a mix of laughter and tears, visibly struck by the task she had been presented.

Once she had calmed down and gotten dressed, Aw met the leader of the local troupe, Teng Feng Dragon & Lion Dance Association, to learn more about what she had been tasked to master for the day.

Completely new to lion dance, Aw was introduced to the basics – starting with the lion’s waking and greeting movements. These foundational steps are performed at the very beginning of a performance, as the lion makes its entrance and greets spectators.

Despite the complexity of some of the moves, Aw quickly picked up the steps from her coach of the day, Jayan. She learned how to engage with the audience and even practised the signature move of tossing the orange from the lion’s mouth.