YouTuber Logan Paul and model Nina Agdal confirm engagement

However, the one blip in the moment was that the engagement ring turned out to be the wrong size.



After Agdal said “Yes”, Paul is said to have called his brother Jake, 26, on loud speaker.



An eyewitnesses said he declared: “Bro, you have a sister.”



Paul reportedly hired a photographer, who was dressed as a waiter, in order to keep his plan a secret from Agdal.



A witness said she was “blindsided” by the proposal and “visibly surprised”.



Paul captioned a series of Instagram snaps of the pair to mark their anniversary: “One very special year with my Danish queen.”



The model commented: “Best year of my life."



Paul and Nina first sparked romance rumours when fans spotted them enjoying an intimate dinner date together in New York last summer.



They were photographed dining at the Peak Restaurant at The Edge in Hudson Yards in Manhattan and Paul confirmed they were an item on social media in December – captioning a set of snaps of them together: “Lucky me.”



Agdal famously dated Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, and took her relationship with Paul Instagram-official just after on New Year’s Eve.



She captioned a post of them: “2022, the beginning of me and you.”

Paul previously dated former baseball star Jose Canseco’s supermodel daughter, Josie Canseco, 26, while Agdal has been linked to entrepreneur Ben Kaplan and Jack Brinkley-Cook.