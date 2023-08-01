Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Loki Season 2 trailer shows first look at Ke Huy Quan's character
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Loki Season 2 trailer shows first look at Ke Huy Quan's character

Quan stars as a member of the Time Variance Authority in the second season of Loki which premieres on Oct 6.

Loki Season 2 trailer shows first look at Ke Huy Quan's character

Ke Huy Quan (centre) with Tom Hiddleston (left) and Owen Wilson (right) in a scene from Loki Season 2. (Photo: Disney)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
01 Aug 2023 03:56PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
The Marvel multiverse will have a dash of madness on Oct 6 when the second season of Loki premieres on Disney+. 

On Monday (Jul 31), Marvel Entertainment released the first official trailer of Loki Season 2 – giving fans a glimpse of returning cast members, such as Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Owen Wilson (Mobius M Mobius) and Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie), and franchise newcomer Academy Award-winner Ke Huy Quan (OB).

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer starts with Mobius seeking help from OB (an archivist for the Time Variance Authority) for a problem affecting Loki: The troublemaker is now "time-slipping" through different timelines.

"Can you fix that?" asks Mobius.

"No," OB replies. "It's impossible to time-slip in the TVA."

We then cut to a montage of Loki time-slipping to various points in time as he warns: "If what I saw is true, there is nothing that stands between this world and utter destruction."

The trailer then shows the main characters travelling to multiple eras, culminating in a scene where they meet Jonathan Majors' Victor Timely, a variant of Kang The Conqueror – the villain of 2023's Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.

The trailer ends with Loki fighting TVA soldiers as he declares he's "always been" the god of mischief.

Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie. (Photo: Disney)

Loki Season 2 picks up after the finale of the first season which saw Sylvie (a female variant of Loki) killing He Who Remains (another variant of Kang The Conqueror) – resulting in many branching timelines being created and the multiverse being unlocked.

The first season of Loki remains one of the most critically acclaimed television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having won multiple industry accolades including a Saturn Award.

Related:

Source: CNA/hq

Related Topics

Disney Marvel Television & Movies

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement