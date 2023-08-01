Loki Season 2 trailer shows first look at Ke Huy Quan's character

On Monday (Jul 31), Marvel Entertainment released the first official trailer of Loki Season 2 – giving fans a glimpse of returning cast members, such as Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Owen Wilson (Mobius M Mobius) and Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie), and franchise newcomer Academy Award-winner Ke Huy Quan (OB).

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer starts with Mobius seeking help from OB (an archivist for the Time Variance Authority) for a problem affecting Loki: The troublemaker is now "time-slipping" through different timelines.

"Can you fix that?" asks Mobius.

"No," OB replies. "It's impossible to time-slip in the TVA."

We then cut to a montage of Loki time-slipping to various points in time as he warns: "If what I saw is true, there is nothing that stands between this world and utter destruction."

The trailer then shows the main characters travelling to multiple eras, culminating in a scene where they meet Jonathan Majors' Victor Timely, a variant of Kang The Conqueror – the villain of 2023's Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.

The trailer ends with Loki fighting TVA soldiers as he declares he's "always been" the god of mischief.