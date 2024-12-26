The Lord Of The Rings musical to open in Singapore in August 2025

There will be multiple pre-sale sessions for the musical before the commencement of general sales on Jan 10.

Klook World members get first dibs with their pre-sale which starts at 10am on Jan 6. They will be entitled to a 20 per cent discount.

From Jan 7 to 31, DBS and POSB cardholders can also enjoy 20 per cent off their tickets.

From Jan 8 to 31, waitlist subscribers can get 15 per cent of their tickets.

Sign up for the waitlist at the official The Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale website.