The Lord Of The Rings musical to open in Singapore in August 2025
The musical will have a limited-season run at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.

The Lord Of The Rings – A Musical Tale will make its Asia premiere in Singapore this August 2025. (Photo: Liz Lauren, US cast)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
26 Dec 2024 10:16AM
Get ready to experience Middle-earth in a whole new way in 2025 as The Lord Of The Rings – A Musical Tale makes its Asia debut in Singapore. The musical, adapted from JRR's beloved novel, will have a limited-season run at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands in August.

Told from the perspective of the Hobbits, the musical will also feature original music by Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman, Finnish folk band Varttina, and Tony Award winner Christopher Nightingale.

There will be multiple pre-sale sessions for The Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale. (Photo: Liz Lauren, US cast)

There will be multiple pre-sale sessions for the musical before the commencement of general sales on Jan 10.

Klook World members get first dibs with their pre-sale which starts at 10am on Jan 6. They will be entitled to a 20 per cent discount.

From Jan 7 to 31, DBS and POSB cardholders can also enjoy 20 per cent off their tickets.

From Jan 8 to 31, waitlist subscribers can get 15 per cent of their tickets.

Sign up for the waitlist at the official The Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale website.

Source: CNA/hq

