Ambitious Lord Of The Rings prequel hopes to slay dragons

Amazon Prime Video will debut both the first two The Rings Of Power episodes on Friday (Sep 2). After that, the remaining six episodes arrive weekly on Friday.

The hour-long episodes are stuffed with action and humour but buckle up: Payne and his co-showrunner Patrick McKay plan to use a 50-hour canvas to explore their nuanced characters and complex histories. These first eight episodes are like an appetiser.

Early ones shift across the various regions of Middle-earth, our planet's imagined mythological past. Here, some 4,000 years before The Hobbit, are elves involved with royal intrigue, dwarves who mine inside mountains, hobbitlike harfoots who are pastoral, humans who seem unusually prone to violence, and evil orcs.

Despite being set centuries before the books and films that make up the Tolkien's canon, fans of The Lord Of The Rings will notice some familiar characters, based on the long lifespan of some of the creatures, including Galadriel, Elrond and Isildur. Sauron, the evil force, is unseen in the first two episodes but a malevolent presence throughout.

Morfydd Clark grew up in Wales to parents who adored Tolkien’s epic book series and her dad read her The Hobbit when she was nine. The films came out when she was 11, accelerating the obsession. Now she finds herself playing a young Galadriel, a powerful elf played later in the films by Cate Blanchett.

“I think there’s a lot of hope in Tolkien’s world, and with hope comes bravery to stand up and have courage for what you think is valuable,” she said. “The world needs to be safe enough for the smallest and most vulnerable. And I think that’s something that’s important to remind yourself – just because something suits you, it doesn’t suit everybody.”