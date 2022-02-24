Louis Koo, Aaron Kwok and other Hong Kong celebs donate test kits to fight pandemic

With Hong Kong hit hard by a fifth COVID-19 wave, it looks like some of its most famous celebrities are chipping in to do their part in the fight against the pandemic, donating test kits and signing up as ambassadors to spread awareness.

Singers Aaron Kwok and Sam Hui are said to be donating 4,000 sets of rapid test kits for use, while fellow celebrity actors and singers Louis Koo and Miriam Yeung are also set to donate 3,000 and 4,000 kits, respectively, according to Malay Mail, citing reports from Ming Pao and Oriental Daily.

Meanwhile, boyband Mirror has been working on an “anti-pandemic” promotional video in a bid to encourage people to stay indoors while riding out the wave and staying safe.

Hong Kong has been struggling to deal with the latest wave of infections, with a reported 8,674 new ones on Wednesday (Feb 23) and the city preparing for compulsory tests.

Many places, such as bars, gyms and other businesses are already closed, while shopping malls are deserted as residents stay at home.