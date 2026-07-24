Love 972 celebrates anniversary with new musical, Legend Of The Ten Bruh

Love 972 is marking its 32nd anniversary with a new Mandarin musical, Legend Of The Ten Bruh.

Written by Dennis Chew and directed by George Chan, the musical is inspired by the Chinese folktale of the ten brothers, which follows 10 siblings, each born with a different supernatural ability, who join forces to fight against oppressive forces.

According to the synopsis, the brothers are separated from their loved ones after an unexpected crisis and set out on a rescue mission. Along the way, they encounter General Qiang Wei, his strategist Li Li Li, and a series of comic obstacles.

The production stars Love 972 DJs including Chew, Chen Biyu, Bukoh Mary and Chua Lee Lian, alongside guest artistes including actor Elvin Ng.

It will also feature Mandarin pop classics from the 1980s to the early 2000s, woven into the story.

Legend Of The Ten Bruh will be staged at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Sep 25 and 26. Tickets are priced from S$68 to S$158 and available for purchase on Sistic.