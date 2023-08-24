Love 972 DJs will have musical shows in September to celebrate station's 29th birthday

According to the synopsis, a "mysterious troll", aka the Squid, has hacked into a Love 972 broadcast and challenged the DJs to create a "performance that pushes them further than ever before".

The DJs form teams and brainstorm ideas for this performance but tensions arise as the competition increases, leading to backstabbing and sabotage.

The synopsis continues: "As the day of the game approaches, the mystery remains: Who is the mysterious Squid? Who will be his champion and who will be fired? Come join us in this thrilling and hilarious musical, featuring all the Love 972 DJs singing popular radio hits and surprising you with their challenges! Go behind the scenes of your favourite radio station and watch the DJs pit themselves against the Squid, and each other!"

Tickets for the shows can be purchased via Book My Show, with prices starting at S$58.