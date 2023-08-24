Love 972 DJs will have musical shows in September to celebrate station's 29th birthday
Watch DJs such as Mark Lee, Dennis Chew and Marcus Chin in the show, which will also have a storyline that pits the DJs against each other as they combat a mysterious enemy.
This September, Mediacorp radio station Love 972 is celebrating its 29th anniversary. To commemorate the special occasion, Love 972 DJs will be holding three musical shows from Sep 29 to 30 at The Theatre at Mediacorp, with one show on the 29th and two shows on the 30th.
The 90-minute shows will see personalities such as Mark Lee, Dennis Chew, Marcus Chin and Violet Fenying entertaining audiences by singing popular songs and performing challenges. The shows will also have a storyline that pits the DJs against each other as they combat a mysterious enemy.
According to the synopsis, a "mysterious troll", aka the Squid, has hacked into a Love 972 broadcast and challenged the DJs to create a "performance that pushes them further than ever before".
The DJs form teams and brainstorm ideas for this performance but tensions arise as the competition increases, leading to backstabbing and sabotage.
The synopsis continues: "As the day of the game approaches, the mystery remains: Who is the mysterious Squid? Who will be his champion and who will be fired? Come join us in this thrilling and hilarious musical, featuring all the Love 972 DJs singing popular radio hits and surprising you with their challenges! Go behind the scenes of your favourite radio station and watch the DJs pit themselves against the Squid, and each other!"
Tickets for the shows can be purchased via Book My Show, with prices starting at S$58.