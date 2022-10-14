Listen, love, laugh at the LOVE 972 Stand-Up Comedy Show

You listen and laugh with them on radio. Now you can catch your “best loved” (a play on the station’s tagline) LOVE 972 DJs on stage as they – Mark Lee, Dennis Chew, Marcus Chin, Chen Biyu, Violet Fenying, Lina Tan, Kenneth Kong, Mary Bukoh, Wallace Ang, Irene Ang, Leelian Chua and Guo Liang – engage each other in a battle of words.

The LOVE 972 Stand-Up Comedy Show – now running at the Capitol Theatre to celebrate the station’s 28th anniversary – opened to an almost sold-out crowd last night (Oct 13).

The Chinese talk show kicked off with Mark ribbing his colleagues with his no-holds-barred observations of them as an outsider before he’d joined the radio industry.

The hilarious trio Marcus, Violet and Lina kept the laughs coming with their sketch on social distancing.

And if opposites funnily attract, the audience certainly found that in the dynamics of Wallace and Jianwen as they compared everything from body fat percentage to drinking habits.