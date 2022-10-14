Listen, love, laugh at the LOVE 972 Stand-Up Comedy Show
Show some love to your favourite LOVE 972 DJs by catching them live at Capitol Theatre.
You listen and laugh with them on radio. Now you can catch your “best loved” (a play on the station’s tagline) LOVE 972 DJs on stage as they – Mark Lee, Dennis Chew, Marcus Chin, Chen Biyu, Violet Fenying, Lina Tan, Kenneth Kong, Mary Bukoh, Wallace Ang, Irene Ang, Leelian Chua and Guo Liang – engage each other in a battle of words.
The LOVE 972 Stand-Up Comedy Show – now running at the Capitol Theatre to celebrate the station’s 28th anniversary – opened to an almost sold-out crowd last night (Oct 13).
The Chinese talk show kicked off with Mark ribbing his colleagues with his no-holds-barred observations of them as an outsider before he’d joined the radio industry.
The hilarious trio Marcus, Violet and Lina kept the laughs coming with their sketch on social distancing.
And if opposites funnily attract, the audience certainly found that in the dynamics of Wallace and Jianwen as they compared everything from body fat percentage to drinking habits.
Another comedic chalk-and-cheese pairing is comedy actress Irene Ang and Mary – and their translations of idioms, lyrics and poems in English and Chinese.
And if you’ve always wondered how DJs handle over-zealous callers taking over the DJ’s job, Guo Liang and Leelian certainly had some experiences to share.
Fans of LOVE 972’s morning show also enjoyed the segment by DJs Mark, Marcus, Biyu and Dennis on money-making ideas that spanned sharing cute pictures of cats to even auctioning their colleague Biyu.
It’s not too late to get tickets (from S$68) to catch the remaining shows on Oct 14 (8pm) and Oct 15 (3pm and 8pm). Ticket information here.