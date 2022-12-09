Chantalle Ng and Xu Bin pair up again, Shane Pow returns for first drama since break with Mediacorp

Gastronomy, romance and men in uniform are a classic combination, and new Singapore drama Love At First Bite doesn’t mess with this tried-and-tested recipe.

The show stars ‘It’ girl Chantalle Ng as a rookie cooking live-streamer who clashes with her sullen boss, played by Xu Bin; along the way, a love triangle develops involving a suave chef, played by Romeo Tan.

Ng and Xu played a fan-favourite couple in the hit drama My Star Bride in 2021, and producers are clearly hoping their chemistry will continue.