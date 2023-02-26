Love language: How the online representation of a heart has evolved with time

Take your middle fingers and bend each down at the bottom knuckle at a steep angle. Then take your index fingers and arch them down to touch. The rest of your hands curl out of sight.

The resulting shape – a heart – is unmistakable. And for Generation Z, it’s become one of the few cool ways to express love online today.

For as long as people have connected digitally, there have been ways to show love, with the heart being the most universal. The distinctive curves-and-point symbol was birthed in the 14th century when Italian physician Guido da Vigevano wrote a treatise on the dissection of a heart and drew it in the now-familiar shape.

How people make hearts, and the mediums they are shared through, have shifted as new technologies have emerged. In the late 1800s, operators of the first electrical telegraphs used Morse code to send each other love messages by tapping out the word “heart.”

As the internet age dawned in the 1990s, heartlike images constructed with letters and numbers began catching on in AOL chat rooms. In the 2010s, a red heart was one of the first emoji developed.

Over the past decade, as social media has become increasingly visual with photos and videos, teenagers have used their hands and bodies to fashion heart symbols to post on Instagram and TikTok. The ways they bend their wrists, fingers and joints have become increasingly complex as they seek out unique ways to say “I love you.”

“It’s hard to say ‘I love you’ without it feeling cringe,” said Quinn Sullivan, 21, a college student and TikTok creator from College Station, Texas. “We’re always looking for a new way.”

Here’s how the language of hearts has changed online over the years.

