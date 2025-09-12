Taiwanese hosts Lulu Huang and Hank Chen Han-dian surprise fans with marriage reveal

The reveal was instantly met with a flood of congratulatory messages.

Host Bowie Tsang gushed: “I'm so happy! Look at your eyes, filled with love and tenderness! Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Chen.”

Their co-host Jacky Wu was just as surprised, though he found out a day earlier.

“Sometimes things that seem impossible actually turn into dreams come true,” he said.

Huang and Chen have been co-hosts of Hot Door Night for 12 years, during which Wu frequently teased the two on-air about getting together.

In fact, the show even staged a mock wedding in January this year, where Chen declared on camera: “Huang Lu Zi Yin is my wife!”

The segment left viewers wishing it would one day become reality.

Wu, who has long been a witness to their friendship and chemistry, confessed he never truly thought his jokes would come true.

In past interviews, he had even promised that if Huang and Chen ever tied the knot, he would give them a NT$2 million (US$66,000) ang pow.

That vow has since resurfaced – prompting Singapore host Lee Teng to cheekily ask if the couple were getting married just for the money.

Well, they might have to settle for less though.

Wu said: “It might not be NT$2 million, but it would definitely be a lot."

This story was originally published in 8Days.

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/