Malaysian actress Lydia Ibtisam dies at 45, following complications from autoimmune disease
Lydia Ibtisam, famous for her starring role in the interactive drama series Impian Illyana, died on Thursday (Jul 23).
Malaysian actress Lydia Ibtisam has died at the age of 45, following complications from an autoimmune disease. Lydia is best known for her starring role in the 2004 interactive drama series Impian Illyana.
Lydia's death on Thursday (Jul 23) came about a day after her friend, singer Elliza Razak, took to her social media pages to ask fans to pray for Lydia, who was in critical condition at the time.
According to Elliza, Lydia has had an autoimmune disease for eight years and her internal organs were "being attacked".
In a message to Malaysian news outlet Harian Metro, Lydia's husband shared that the autoimmune disease had attacked her kidneys and there were viruses in her stomach, lungs and blood.
Lydia went for surgery on Monday and remained in critical condition until she died on Thursday at about 4pm.
On Friday morning, Elliza shared that Lydia had been laid to rest in George Town, Penang.
In addition to her acting roles, Lydia Ibtisam also released songs in her lifetime.
She is survived by her husband and two children.