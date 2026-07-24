Malaysian actress Lydia Ibtisam dies at 45, following complications from autoimmune disease

Malaysian actress Lydia Ibtisam has died at the age of 45, following complications from an autoimmune disease. Lydia is best known for her starring role in the 2004 interactive drama series Impian Illyana.

Lydia's death on Thursday (Jul 23) came about a day after her friend, singer Elliza Razak, took to her social media pages to ask fans to pray for Lydia, who was in critical condition at the time.

According to Elliza, Lydia has had an autoimmune disease for eight years and her internal organs were "being attacked".