Lynn Ban, Singaporean star of Netflix's Bling Empire: New York, dies at 51

He described his late mother as someone who would “always be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all”.

“She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process. She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know."

He added: “She was the funniest and coolest mum I could ever ask for. She took care of me, my dad and our entire family throughout her whole life. Although she may be gone now, I will do everything I can to make sure she is never forgotten and for her life to be celebrated as it deserves to be.”

Ban’s friends shared their condolences in the post's comments.

Singer Rihanna, who was a fan of Ban's jewellery designs and had worn her pieces before, wrote: “Lynn you will always be our fairy godmother! Love you forever and always!”

Co-star Dorothy Wang said: “Sebastian, we have never met but the way your mom lit up every time she spoke of you - I will never forget. I won’t forget so many wonderful things about your mother. She was a true badass yet the kindest ray of light at the same time.”