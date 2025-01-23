Lynn Ban, Singaporean star of Netflix's Bling Empire: New York, dies at 51
Ban died weeks after undergoing emergency brain surgery following a ski accident in late December 2024.
Lynn Ban, the Singaporean cast member of Netflix’s Bling Empire: New York, died on Monday (Jan 20). She was 51.
She died weeks after undergoing emergency brain surgery following a ski accident in late December 2024.
The jewellery designer starred in Bling Empire: New York in 2023 as one of the main cast members. The show, which is a spin-off series of Netflix’s Bling Empire, revolves around the lives of ultra-rich Asian Americans.
Her son, Sebastian Ban, shared the news of her death on her Instagram account on Jan 22.
He wrote: “My mum passed away on Monday. I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to the people that supported her.”
He described his late mother as someone who would “always be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all”.
“She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process. She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know."
He added: “She was the funniest and coolest mum I could ever ask for. She took care of me, my dad and our entire family throughout her whole life. Although she may be gone now, I will do everything I can to make sure she is never forgotten and for her life to be celebrated as it deserves to be.”
Ban’s friends shared their condolences in the post's comments.
Singer Rihanna, who was a fan of Ban's jewellery designs and had worn her pieces before, wrote: “Lynn you will always be our fairy godmother! Love you forever and always!”
Co-star Dorothy Wang said: “Sebastian, we have never met but the way your mom lit up every time she spoke of you - I will never forget. I won’t forget so many wonderful things about your mother. She was a true badass yet the kindest ray of light at the same time.”
On Dec 31, 2024, Lynn Ban shared that she had suffered a fall during a ski accident in Aspen, Colorado, while on vacation with her family.
“At the top of the mountain I caught a tip and face planted,” she said.
She added that the fall did not seem bad at the time. But when she had a headache and went to the hospital for a CAT scan, she was told that she had a brain bleed and needed to be airlifted to the trauma hospital.
“Last thing I remember was being intubated and waking up after an emergency craniotomy with Jett (her husband) by my side,” she said.
Lynn Ban and her family moved to New York when she was four. Her father is Singapore property tycoon David Ban. He also launched Japanese restaurant chain Genki Sushi in Singapore and Hong Kong.