Norwegian group M2M reunite after 22 years, hint at future projects

In a video posted on M2M's new Instagram page on Sep 22, Raven and Larsen, sang an acoustic version of The Day You Went Away – stopping at the line "I remember, date and time, September 22nd, Sunday, 25 after nine".

As fans have pointed out, M2M's video was posted on the same exact date and time (in Oslo time) as the lyrics.

In a separate post, Raven and Larsen implied that there are more things in store for the group – writing: "We are so excited about what’s to come."

The group also posted a link to its official website which, as of writing, invites users to register for M2M's mailing list.