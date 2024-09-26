Norwegian group M2M reunite after 22 years, hint at future projects
The pop duo, comprising Marion Raven and Marit Larsen, sang an acoustic version of the hit song The Day You Went Away in a post on a new M2M Instagram page.
Norwegian pop duo M2M has officially reunited after splitting in 2002. The group, which comprises Marion Raven and Marit Larsen, is famous for the hit songs Don't Say You Love Me and Mirror Mirror – both of which are singles off M2M's debut album Shades Of Purple.
In a video posted on M2M's new Instagram page on Sep 22, Raven and Larsen, sang an acoustic version of The Day You Went Away – stopping at the line "I remember, date and time, September 22nd, Sunday, 25 after nine".
As fans have pointed out, M2M's video was posted on the same exact date and time (in Oslo time) as the lyrics.
In a separate post, Raven and Larsen implied that there are more things in store for the group – writing: "We are so excited about what’s to come."
The group also posted a link to its official website which, as of writing, invites users to register for M2M's mailing list.
Marion Raven and Marit Larsen grew up together as best friends and started performing together as a duo at the age of eight. After producing multiple demo tapes, Raven and Larsen officially became M2M in 1998 after signing a deal with American label Atlantic Records.
Despite the success of Shades of Purple, M2M's follow-up album, 2001's The Big Room, did not perform well enough – leading to the group's disbandment in 2002.