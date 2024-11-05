Norwegian duo M2M performing in Singapore in May 2025 as part of reunion concert

Fans of M2M can soon belt out their favourite hits like Mirror Mirror and Don't Say You Love Me live as the Norwegian pop duo will be performing in Singapore as part of their reunion concert, The Better Endings Tour 2025.

The concert is scheduled for May 11, 2025, at 7pm at the Gateway Theatre.

Fans can register for presale access from now until 11.59pm on Tuesday (Nov 5). Following that, presales will open on Nov 7 from 10am, while general sales start on Nov 8 at 10am.

All tickets can be purchased via the Ticketmaster Singapore website. Prices range from S$148 for CAT 3 seats to S$348 for the VIP package, which includes a photo opportunity with the group.

The announcement came just two months after M2M shared their official reunion on Instagram. This tour marks their first performance together after a 22-year hiatus.