Norwegian duo M2M performing in Singapore in May 2025 as part of reunion concert
The group will be performing in Singapore on May 11, 2025 at Gateway Theatre.
Fans of M2M can soon belt out their favourite hits like Mirror Mirror and Don't Say You Love Me live as the Norwegian pop duo will be performing in Singapore as part of their reunion concert, The Better Endings Tour 2025.
The concert is scheduled for May 11, 2025, at 7pm at the Gateway Theatre.
Fans can register for presale access from now until 11.59pm on Tuesday (Nov 5). Following that, presales will open on Nov 7 from 10am, while general sales start on Nov 8 at 10am.
All tickets can be purchased via the Ticketmaster Singapore website. Prices range from S$148 for CAT 3 seats to S$348 for the VIP package, which includes a photo opportunity with the group.
The announcement came just two months after M2M shared their official reunion on Instagram. This tour marks their first performance together after a 22-year hiatus.
In an Instagram post, M2M shared a reel highlighting Southeast Asia on a world map, stating in the caption: “See you in three months and a hundred days (we’ve missed you in a thousand ways)!”
The duo will kick off their tour in Jakarta, Indonesia in April 2025, followed by stops in Manila, Davao and Cebu in the Philippines in May 2025 before heading to Singapore.
Marit Larsen and Marion Raven, who have been best friends since the age of five, started performing together at eight and officially became M2M in 1998 after signing with Atlantic Records.
Following their split in 2002, both Larsen and Raven pursued successful solo careers but never reunited on stage. Their comeback is especially timely, as it coincides with the 25th anniversary of their album released in 2000, Shades Of Purple.