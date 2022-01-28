Former child stars Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are engaged

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are engaged after being together for four years, reported multiple outlets on Thursday (Jan 27).

People magazine cited a source that confirmed the engagement. According to the magazine, 33-year-old Song was photographed wearing a diamond ring on her left hand while out and about in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday.

Us Weekly cited an insider source who also confirmed the engagement and said that the duo “are and always have been very in love with each other”.

The former child stars have a son together, Dakota, whom they welcomed in April last year, named after Culkin’s sister who died in 2008.

"We're overjoyed," the new parents said in a brief statement announcing their son’s birth.

The 41-year-old Home Alone actor and the Suite Life Of Zack And Cody actress met on the set of Changeland in Thailand in 2017 and were first romantically linked that July when they were spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles.

The two have kept their relationship relatively low-key although Song did post a special Instagram message to Culkin for his 40th birthday in August 2020.

"Happy 40th birthday to this magical being. I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant, and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you,” she captioned a photo of the both of them.

Culkin was previously married to Rachel Miner from 1998 to 2002.