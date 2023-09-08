5 things to know about Mackenyu, the Japanese breakout star of Netflix's One Piece

The Netflix live-action adaptation of popular Japanese manga and anime One Piece has taken the world by storm.

Since its release, the eight-episode series has topped the most-watched charts on the streaming platform, and is currently the most popular Netflix show in Singapore.

Of the main cast, 26-year-old American-born Japanese actor, Mackenyu, who plays the green-haired skillful swordsman Roronoa Zoro, has become the breakout star of One Piece.

Thanks to his teen idol good looks and action hero physique, fans of the show have showered Mackenyu with praise, with one netizen saying they “couldn’t find a flaw on his handsome face even if they tried”.

He doesn't just look like the perfect specimen though. Here are some things about Mackenyu that might make you love him more.