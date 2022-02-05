Dakota Johnson tapped to play Madame Web in Spider-man spin-off
The film is said to already be in development, with S J Clarkson set to fill the director's chair.
Could Dakota Johnson be joining the Marvel Universe?
The 32-year-old star, known best for playing Anastasia Steele in the erotic 50 Shades trilogy alongside Jamie Dornan, is reportedly in talks to play Madame Web in an upcoming Spider-man spin-off.
Though the deal has not been officially finalised, US entertainment media reports said Sony has met with a number of A-list actors but have their sights set on Johnson.
The film about the clairvoyant Madame Web, who uses her psychic abilities to help Spider-man solve and stop crime, is said to already be in development, with S J Clarkson on board to direct.
The screenplay was written by Matt Sazama and Burn Sharpless, the duo behind Jared Leto's new vampire chiller Morbius.
If realised, Madame Web will be Sony's first modern comic book adaptation to feature a woman in the title role. The character first made her debut in the 1980s comic The Amazing Spider-man #210.