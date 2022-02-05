Dakota Johnson tapped to play Madame Web in Spider-man spin-off

Could Dakota Johnson be joining the Marvel Universe?

The 32-year-old star, known best for playing Anastasia Steele in the erotic 50 Shades trilogy alongside Jamie Dornan, is reportedly in talks to play Madame Web in an upcoming Spider-man spin-off.

Though the deal has not been officially finalised, US entertainment media reports said Sony has met with a number of A-list actors but have their sights set on Johnson.

The film about the clairvoyant Madame Web, who uses her psychic abilities to help Spider-man solve and stop crime, is said to already be in development, with S J Clarkson on board to direct.