3 made-with-Singapore films selected for Cannes Film Festival 2025

Three made-with-Singapore films will be presented at this year's Cannes Film Festival, which runs from May 13 to 24 in France.

These are: Renoir, which will be in the main competition and competing for the top Palme d'Or award; A Useful Ghost, which will be screened at the Critics' Week segment; and the short film Before The Sea Forgets, which is at the Directors' Fortnight.

Renoir marks the second time a film with involvement from Singapore has made it to the main competition, 17 years after Singaporean director Eric Khoo's My Magic in 2008. It will be up against 20 other films. Previous Palme d'Or winners include 2019's Parasite and 1994's Pulp Fiction.

Directed by Japanese filmmaker Chie Hayakawa and co-produced by Singapore-based Akanga Film Asia, Renoir follows the story of a Japanese girl as she copes with a terminally ill father and stressed-out working mother while encountering various adults dealing with their own struggles.