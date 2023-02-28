Grieving Madonna speaks of torment over brother’s death: ‘Thank God I have my creative life to keep me going’

Madonna is thanking God she has her “creative life” to keep her going as she mourns her brother.

The grief-torn Queen of Pop, 64, broke her silence on Monday (Feb 27) night over the passing of her older brother Anthony Ciccone, a day after it was revealed he had died aged 66 – with his cause of death still not publicly revealed.

Madonna – born Madonna Louise Ciccone– initially thanked him for “blowing” her mind, and followed it up with another post showing her in rehearsals with dancers for her upcoming tour with the caption: “Thank God I have my creative life to inspire me and keep me going.... #madonnacelebrationtour.”

An hour earlier she paid tribute to her literature, philosophy and music-obsessed sibling by thanking him for passing on his knowledge and recommendations.