Madonna says she’s ‘lucky to be alive’ a month after health scare: ‘My children really showed up for me’

Madonna reflected on her month of recovery in an Instagram post on Jul 31, alongside a carousel of three photos including one of her holding a present from her long-time manager Guy Oseary of a framed Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of the artist Keith Haring.

She said: “Love from family and friends is the best medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a mother, you can really get caught up In the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down, my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."

“So did the love and support from my friends. If you zoom into this picture I am holding, you will see a Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it. A perfect triangle of brilliance. (Artists) who touched so many lives including my own."

“I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realised how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone.

Madonna also posted a photo of her cuddling her 17-year-old adopted son David Banda and another with daughter Lourdes Leon, 26.

Madonna was rushed previously to a hospital after being found unresponsive in her home. It was later rumoured she had “exhausted” herself while training for her Celebration tour.

Madonna’s manager was the first to break the news of her health condition, taking to Instagram on Jun 28 to explain to fans that all commitments would be “paused” for the foreseeable future.

He said: “Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving. However, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

“At this time, we will need to pause all commitments which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”