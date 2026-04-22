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Material girl: Madonna offers reward for missing clothes
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Entertainment

Material girl: Madonna offers reward for missing clothes

"These aren't just clothes, they are part of my history," the singer said. 

Material girl: Madonna offers reward for missing clothes

(Photo: Facebook/Madonna)

22 Apr 2026 08:51AM (Updated: 22 Apr 2026 08:59AM)
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Veteran songstress Madonna is appealing for the return of missing costumes she wore during her recent Coachella set with Sabrina Carpenter.

The Like A Virgin singer, 67, took to Instagram to ask for help in finding outfits that vanished after the show.

"I discovered that the vintage pieces that I wore went missing my costume that was pulled from my personal archives jacket, corset, dress and other garments," the diva wrote.

"These aren't just clothes, they are part of my history," she said, adding other items from the same era had also gone.

The missive came after her viral appearance alongside Carpenter during the weekend's headline set at the festival in the California desert.

The duo performed Madonna's 1990 hit Vogue and 1989's Like A Prayer chart smashes around the world a decade before Carpenter was born.

"I'm hoping and praying that some kind soul will find these items and reach out," Madonna said, adding: "I'm offering a reward for their safe return."

Source: AFP/sr

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