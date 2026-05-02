Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter turn up the heat with Bring Your Love

The single was introduced in dramatic fashion during Madonna’s surprise appearance at Coachella earlier this month, where she returned to the festival two decades after her first performance there.

She and Carpenter, who has frequently cited The Queen of Pop as an influence, teamed up onstage for a celebratory run through Vogue and Like A Prayer in matching outfits, before the pair debuted Bring Your Love for the first time.

The performance drew immediate attention online, with fans praising the pairing and speculating about the direction of Confessions II, which Madonna has been teasing across recent months.

The new track was produced by Madonna with long‑time collaborator Stuart Price, reuniting the creative team behind her 2005 album Confessions On A Dance Floor, a record that remains one of the defining releases of her career.

The album continues her long relationship with Warner Records, a partnership she publicly celebrated when announcing her return to the label.

Reflecting on the reunion last year, she said: “Since the beginning, Warner Records has been a real partner with me. I am happy to be reunited and look forward to the future, making music, doing the unexpected while perhaps provoking a few needed conversations.”

Confessions II will be released on Jul 3, and is expected to build on the dance‑driven foundations of her earlier work with Stuart.

With the single now out in the world and the album date confirmed, Madonna’s latest chapter is officially underway, setting the stage for one of the summer’s most anticipated pop releases.