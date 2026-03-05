Malaysian actor appears in latest season of Bridgerton as Lord Barnaby
Did you spot Zheng Xi Yong during your Bridgerton binge?
The final four episodes of Bridgerton Season 4 officially dropped on Feb 26, and we bet fans of the Netflix hit have already binged all eight episodes in one sitting.
Among the entire cast, Malaysians have been quick to spot one of their own repping the country in the show’s supporting lineup. Malaysian actor Zheng Xi Yong plays the role of Lord Barnaby, appearing in episode eight, "Dance in the Country", of the regency romance series.
It’s not often that a Southeast Asian actor features in the globally acclaimed show, making his role a proud moment for viewers across the border.
According to his IMDB page, Yong, who turns 32 in December, hails from Miri, Sarawak. He's had supporting roles in Hollywood productions, including Barbie (2023) and Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (2025), and also starred in stage musicals such as Your Lie In April and Miss Saigon.
His LinkedIn profile shows that he holds a Master’s degree in Musical Theatre from London’s Royal Academy of Music, where he now appears to be based.
The young actor, whose star appears to be on the rise, also took to Instagram to reflect on his latest project, writing: "Dearest reader, this is now a Posy Li stan account. Absolutely adored my time on @bridgertonnetflix and everyone who I got to meet and work with! What a dream to be part of it all."
Netizens have also taken to social media to express their pride in Yong.
On TikTok, user @kayatoastbutter captioned: "WDYM SOMEONE FROM MY HOME STATE IS ON MY FAV NETFLIX SHOW????"
The person added: "Love to see more Borneon baddies on the international screen. Thank you very much Henry Golding, and now thank you very much, to Zheng Xi."
Yong also received praise on Instagram, with one fan writing: "W-wait omg Malaysian representation?!?!"
Meanwhile, an old pal penned: "The guy who was the A-levels Student Council President at my college 14 years ago is now on Bridgerton S4. What? Wow. Can't believe this!"
More Southeast Asian representation on the global stage? Yes, please.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
