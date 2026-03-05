Malaysian actor appears in latest season of Bridgerton as Lord Barnaby

It’s not often that a Southeast Asian actor features in the globally acclaimed show, making his role a proud moment for viewers across the border.

According to his IMDB page, Yong, who turns 32 in December, hails from Miri, Sarawak. He's had supporting roles in Hollywood productions, including Barbie (2023) and Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (2025), and also starred in stage musicals such as Your Lie In April and Miss Saigon.

His LinkedIn profile shows that he holds a Master’s degree in Musical Theatre from London’s Royal Academy of Music, where he now appears to be based.

The young actor, whose star appears to be on the rise, also took to Instagram to reflect on his latest project, writing: "Dearest reader, this is now a Posy Li stan account. Absolutely adored my time on @bridgertonnetflix and everyone who I got to meet and work with! What a dream to be part of it all."