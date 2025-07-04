KRU singer recovers phone he lost at Universal Studios Singapore, thanks the person responsible

A fun family day out at a theme park had a sad ending for Malaysian singer Yusry Abdul Halim of pop trio KRU when he discovered he had lost his phone. Thankfully, the sadness was short-lived as he managed to recover the device.

The KRU lead singer took to social media to recount the incident and thank the good Samaritan who found the phone he lost during a trip to Universal Studios Singapore (USS) late last month.

In a Jun 30 post on Threads, Yusry shared that he lost his phone near the Jurassic Park Rapids Adventure ride while visiting the park with his wife and three kids the previous day.

He wrote in a mix of English and Malay: “Felt quite miserable about it. But what to do… Made a report; hope for the best & expect the worst! Just assume that the phone is lost."