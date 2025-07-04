KRU singer recovers phone he lost at Universal Studios Singapore, thanks the person responsible
Yusry Abdul Halim was at the theme park with his wife and three kids when he lost his phone near the Jurassic Park Rapids Adventure ride.
A fun family day out at a theme park had a sad ending for Malaysian singer Yusry Abdul Halim of pop trio KRU when he discovered he had lost his phone. Thankfully, the sadness was short-lived as he managed to recover the device.
The KRU lead singer took to social media to recount the incident and thank the good Samaritan who found the phone he lost during a trip to Universal Studios Singapore (USS) late last month.
In a Jun 30 post on Threads, Yusry shared that he lost his phone near the Jurassic Park Rapids Adventure ride while visiting the park with his wife and three kids the previous day.
He wrote in a mix of English and Malay: “Felt quite miserable about it. But what to do… Made a report; hope for the best & expect the worst! Just assume that the phone is lost."
The 52-year-old singer added that after visiting the theme park, he went back to a relative’s house for dinner.
The story took a happy turn when his wife received a phone call from USS at 7.45pm to say that they had found a phone matching the description of his lost device.
Yusry went on to thank the person responsible for returning the phone. "Whoever found an iPhone with a black cover and returned it, may Allah repay your kindness and grant you abundance. Thank you so much.”
KRU consists of three brothers: Yusry Abdul Halim, Edry Abdul Halim and Norman Abdul Halim. Formed in 1992, KRU ruled Malaysia's music charts in the 90s and early 2000s with hit songs such as Fanatik, Jangan Lafazkan and Awas.
The group was in town for a Jun 28 concert at The Star Theatre.
In December 2024, the trio released a new song, Voodoo, six years after they disbanded in 2018. With Voodoo, they became the first Malaysian act to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) for a music video.