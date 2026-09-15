Singer Malcolm Todd performing in Singapore at The Star Theatre on Nov 30

American singer-songwriter Malcolm Todd will make his Singapore debut on Nov 30, with a one-night concert at The Star Theatre. The Singapore show was announced on Monday (Sep 14).

The show is part of his Do That Again Tour, named after his second studio album, which was released in June.

The 23-year-old is known for songs including Earrings, Sweet Boy and Roommates.

Singapore will be one of Todd's stops on the Asia leg of the tour, which also includes shows in Taipei, Tokyo, Manila, Seoul, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta.

Tickets will be sold in several phases. The artist presale will begin on Sep 21 at 10am, followed by the Live Nation presale on Sep 22 at 10am. General ticket sales will begin on Sep 23 at 10am.

Ticket prices and the seating plan have not yet been announced.

VIP packages will also be available, with options including access to a pre-show question-and-answer session and an acoustic performance by Todd, as well as a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity.