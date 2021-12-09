Catch K-pop’s biggest awards show, MAMA, live on meWATCH on Dec 11

K-pop fans, you might want to stay in this Saturday (Dec 11) to catch the live telecast of the industry’s biggest awards show, the Mnet ASIAN MUSIC AWARDS (MAMA). The show will be streamed live on meWATCH for free from 3pm and for the first time, it’ll come with English subtitles.

The annual year-end awards show produced by lifestyle and entertainment company CJ ENM is hosted by singer-actress Lee Hyori – the event’s first ever female host – who will be also performing with the contestants of the Korean dance competition series, Street Woman Fighter.

Among the highlights is guest star Ed Sheeran performing a new version of his hit song, Bad Habits, as well as a comeback performance by popular K-pop boy band, Wanna One.

Other confirmed performers include girl group aespa, NCT 127, NCT Dream, Stray Kids and Tomorrow X Together.

Start tuning it at 3pm Singapore time on meWATCH to check out what the stars are wearing in the red-carpet segment, then keep watching for the main event from 5pm.

The show will also be available on demand from Dec 12 to 25 on meWATCH so you can relive your favourite moments.