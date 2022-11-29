K-pop girl group MAMAMOO to hold first Singapore concert in February

South Korean girl group MAMAMOO is performing its first concert in Singapore in February next year.

The concert is part of the quartet's first-ever world tour, which kicked off in Seoul on Nov 18 to three sold-out shows.

The MAMAMOO concert in Singapore will be held on Feb 9 at The Star Theatre located at The Star Performing Arts Centre. Tickets, which range from S$128 to S$288, go on sale at noon on Wednesday (Nov 30) via Ticketmaster.

MAMAMOO debuted in 2014 with four members: Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa.