K-pop girl group MAMAMOO to hold first Singapore concert in February
Get ready for a Starry Night – MAMAMOO will perform at The Star Theatre in Singapore as part of their first-ever world tour. Tickets go on sale on Nov 30.
South Korean girl group MAMAMOO is performing its first concert in Singapore in February next year.
The concert is part of the quartet's first-ever world tour, which kicked off in Seoul on Nov 18 to three sold-out shows.
The MAMAMOO concert in Singapore will be held on Feb 9 at The Star Theatre located at The Star Performing Arts Centre. Tickets, which range from S$128 to S$288, go on sale at noon on Wednesday (Nov 30) via Ticketmaster.
MAMAMOO debuted in 2014 with four members: Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa.
The group is known for consistently putting out top singles, including 2014's Mr Ambiguous, and Egotistic and Starry Night in 2018.
Its latest offering is its seventh anniversary album I Say Mamamoo: The Best.
The women are also hits in the South Korean variety show circuit. Hwasa, the "maknae" (youngest) of the group at 27, was a regular on popular shows Hangout With Yoo and I Live Alone.