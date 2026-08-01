Mamamoo 4ward concert in Singapore: Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa prove why they’re the vocal queens of K-pop
K-pop girl group Mamamoo staged their 4ward concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday (Jul 31).
If there’s one thing guaranteed at a Mamamoo performance, it’s powerhouse live vocals from the K-pop quartet. And that’s exactly what Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa delivered at their 4ward concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday (Jul 31) night.
Well, that and loads of laugh-out-loud moments.
The four women oozed charisma and confidence as they filled the two-hour, 45-minute runtime with thrilling renditions of their signature tracks.
For instance, Decalcomanie, already one of the greatest songs of K-pop’s third generation, was given a fresh makeover that leaned into its rock influences while further showcasing the Mamamoo members’ booming vocals.
Other standout performances include the soulful Mr Ambiguous, which kicked off the concert on a high note, and the infectious Hip, which brought forth the Mamamoo members’ diverse talents, with Moonbyul’s rapid-fire rap being a highlight.
Also deserving of praise were the electrifying solo songs, which also saw three out of Mamamoo’s four members leaving the stage to interact with fans. Hwasa, in particular, commanded the floor with her fan service and finesse.
More than anything, 4ward was a reminder that the best concerts happen when artistes pair hard-honed talent with the simple joy of having fun on stage.
Friday’s show was filled with moments where already-exceptional performances were elevated thanks to the Mamamoo members letting loose and revelling in the audience’s energy, whether it was Moonbyul randomly shouting “Chilli crab!” during Waggy or Wheein breaking into laughter during her solo song.
Beyond the performances, 4ward was also a masterclass in comedy. The pre-recorded video interludes – a staple of K-pop concerts – were among the funniest ever produced by a K-pop group, featuring chaotic games and hilarious animated skits voiced by the Mamamoo members themselves.
Leader Solar stole some of the night’s biggest laughs after admitting she had exhausted her English vocabulary, leading to a running gag in which she punctuated nearly every moment in the concert’s second half with “Thank you”.
All in all, Mamamoo’s 4ward concert was one of the standout live shows of 2026, proving that the quartet’s combination of vocals, stage presence and chemistry is hard to beat. As educator and longtime fan, Belle, told CNA Lifestyle: “Mamamoo’s live vocals and stage presence were on an unparalleled level, and the concert was a blast.”