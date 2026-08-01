Mamamoo 4ward concert in Singapore: Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa prove why they’re the vocal queens of K-pop

The four women oozed charisma and confidence as they filled the two-hour, 45-minute runtime with thrilling renditions of their signature tracks.

For instance, Decalcomanie, already one of the greatest songs of K-pop’s third generation, was given a fresh makeover that leaned into its rock influences while further showcasing the Mamamoo members’ booming vocals.

Other standout performances include the soulful Mr Ambiguous, which kicked off the concert on a high note, and the infectious Hip, which brought forth the Mamamoo members’ diverse talents, with Moonbyul’s rapid-fire rap being a highlight.

Also deserving of praise were the electrifying solo songs, which also saw three out of Mamamoo’s four members leaving the stage to interact with fans. Hwasa, in particular, commanded the floor with her fan service and finesse.