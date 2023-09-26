K-pop duo Mamamoo+ to hold Singapore concert on Nov 15
The duo is the first sub-unit of girl group Mamamoo and comprises Moonbyul and Solar.
Moomoos (fans of K-pop girl group Mamamoo) in Singapore who are still suffering from post-concert depression after the group's show in February can rest easy. The group's first sub-unit, Mamamoo+, will hold its first fan concert in Singapore on Nov 15 at The Star Theatre.
Comprising members Solar and Moonbyul, Mamamoo+ will be performing songs from the group's first EP, or extended play, Two Rabbits which was released on Aug 3.
Tickets for Mamamoo+'s fan concert will go on sale on Friday (Sep 29) via Ticketmaster and SingPost outlets.
Tickets are priced between S$138 and S$268. Those who purchase tickets before 11.59pm on Nov 4 will stand a chance to win certain fan benefits, depending on their ticket category, including a solo photo session with Mamamoo+, access to a hi-bye session and a signed poster.
Besides Singapore, Mamamoo+ will also be performing in other Asian cities including Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Manila.