Mamamoo's Solar reveals she was recently attacked in Los Angeles, hit by a chair
In a livestream on Monday (Aug 31), Solar of K-pop group Mamamoo revealed that she was recently attacked in Los Angeles, USA.
Solar of K-pop girl group Mamamoo revealed in a livestream on Monday (Aug 31) that she and her entourage were recently attacked by an unknown man while walking the streets of Los Angeles.
In the livestream, the 35-year-old singer recounted the experience, saying that she was with her bandmate Moonbyul, their hairstylist and two male managers at the time of the incident.
"The three of us girls were walking at the front and both male managers were at the back," recalled Solar.
She then said that a man who was opposite the group "suddenly appeared" on their side, holding a chair over his shoulders.
"Suddenly, that guy started swearing in English and threw the chair at me, so I got hit by the chair," revealed Solar.
According to Solar, the man was then stopped by the two managers, and he left the scene.
"That was the first time in my life that something like that has happened to me. I was so flustered and I was like, 'Oh, what was that?'" said Solar, who added that she didn't even scream in shock due to the suddenness of the attack.
The chair, which was made of wood, broke upon impact, and Solar ended up with a bruise on her leg.
At the time, Mamamoo were in Los Angeles for their ongoing 4ward world tour, which saw them perform in Singapore in July.
Following Solar's livestream, fans have speculated on the nature of the attack, with theories ranging from racism to drug influence.
As of writing, the identity of the man has not been revealed.