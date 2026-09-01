Mamamoo's Solar reveals she was recently attacked in Los Angeles, hit by a chair

Solar of K-pop girl group Mamamoo revealed in a livestream on Monday (Aug 31) that she and her entourage were recently attacked by an unknown man while walking the streets of Los Angeles.

In the livestream, the 35-year-old singer recounted the experience, saying that she was with her bandmate Moonbyul, their hairstylist and two male managers at the time of the incident.

"The three of us girls were walking at the front and both male managers were at the back," recalled Solar.

She then said that a man who was opposite the group "suddenly appeared" on their side, holding a chair over his shoulders.