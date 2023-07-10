Italian rock band Maneskin to perform in Singapore in November

Tickets for the one-night concert are now available via Sistic and go at a single price: S$158 for free standing. However, Sistic will be offering a slew of promotions including 15 per cent off ticket prices for active duty National Servicemen and a group bundle where each ticket will cost S$138 for purchases with at least three tickets.

Fans can also opt to add-on a VIP package for an additional S$150 which will include drinks, finger food and a commemorative laminate and lanyard that allows priority entry and access to the VIP viewing area.

Formed in 2016, Maneskin gained popularity after winning second place in the eleventh season of the Italian version of X Factor. In 2021, they rose to global stardom after winning the 65th edition of Eurovision Song Contest with the song Zitti e buoni (Quiet and well-behaved). Since then, the band has sold over 10 million copies worldwide and garnered 4 billion streams across all streaming platforms.