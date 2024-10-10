Actor and radio DJ Marcus Chin gives health update following recent heart attack

Singaporean actor-radio DJ Marcus Chin, 71, has updated fans regarding his health condition, following his heart attack on Oct 7.

In a video posted on Wednesday (Oct 9) by his agency King Kong Media, Marcus revealed that he is set to be discharged on Thursday and will undergo a second operation on Oct 22.

"Just one more operation and I'll be okay," he assured fans.

Marcus added that he would be "taking a week or two off" and head back to work afterwards.

In the video, he also thanked King Kong Media and his fans for their help and concern.