Actor and radio DJ Marcus Chin gives health update following recent heart attack
Marcus shared that he will undergo a second operation on Oct 22. "Just one more operation and I'll be okay," he assured fans in a video post.
Singaporean actor-radio DJ Marcus Chin, 71, has updated fans regarding his health condition, following his heart attack on Oct 7.
In a video posted on Wednesday (Oct 9) by his agency King Kong Media, Marcus revealed that he is set to be discharged on Thursday and will undergo a second operation on Oct 22.
"Just one more operation and I'll be okay," he assured fans.
Marcus added that he would be "taking a week or two off" and head back to work afterwards.
In the video, he also thanked King Kong Media and his fans for their help and concern.
King Kong Media wrote in their caption: "A little rest goes a long way and he is currently recovering, so please don’t worry. He will be back in his tip-top condition very soon!"
In a separate video posted by Singapore radio station Love 972 taken during fellow artiste Dennis Chew's visit, Marcus said that he was feeling "comfortable" but had two blocked arteries.
On the morning of Oct 7, Marcus was filming a short video with actor and King Kong Media founder Mark Lee at Mediacorp Campus. He suddenly felt unwell and took a short break.
Shortly after resuming filming, he began to experience chest pains and had difficulty breathing.
He was immediately rushed by ambulance to the National University Hospital, where it was determined he had coronary artery disease caused by blocked arteries.
Since the incident, multiple celebrities have sent Marcus Chin their well-wishes including Chua En Lai, Ben Yeo, Pang Lingling and Aileen Tan.