Marcus Chin plays a retired screenwriter turned fortune-teller in new dialect drama Ah Gong's Talks
The eight-episode series also stars Richard Low, Xiang Yun and content creator Ong Yi Ting, better known as That Hokkien Girl.
Veteran actor Marcus Chin is putting his gift of the gab to good use in a new dialect drama, Ah Gong's Talks, premiering on Oct 23.
The eight-episode series follows a talkative retired television screenwriter who reinvents himself as a neighbourhood "fortune-teller", using his storytelling skills to help residents navigate life's everyday challenges.
Joining Chin in the cast are fellow veteran actors Richard Low and Xiang Yun, as well as content creator Ong Yi Ting, popularly known as That Hokkien Girl for her social media content championing the Hokkien dialect among younger audiences.
Set in a neighbourhood coffee shop, the drama centres on Chin’s character, who finds himself missing the attention of an audience after retirement. Determined to put his storytelling talents to good use, he becomes the neighbourhood's unofficial fortune-teller, offering advice and helping residents work through their problems.
He is joined by his granddaughter, a social worker played by Ong, who helps connect residents with practical support available in the community.
Commissioned by the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI), the series explores issues relevant to seniors and their families, including cost-of-living pressures, retirement planning, caregiving, employment support, scams and misinformation.
Through humour and heartwarming community stories, Ah Gong's Talks aims to encourage seniors to stay informed, socially connected and resilient, while highlighting the support available to them.
Ah Gong's Talks premieres on Oct 23, airing Fridays at 12pm on Channel 8's dialect belt. Episodes will also be available on the gov.sg YouTube channel and mewatch following their television broadcast.